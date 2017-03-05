Chinnaswamy Nathan

Lyon optimised the bounce the surface offered, as it helped him use overspin, his natural weapon. AP Lyon optimised the bounce the surface offered, as it helped him use overspin, his natural weapon. AP

With a man at 45 degrees behind him on the on side, another crouching at short-leg, Virat Kohli shuffled across towards off. So far so good. There was a decent gap between the two men and he could nurdle an offbreak through it. It’s Kohli, not a pale-faced clueless nervy English batsmen on Indian dustbowls in the 90’s, after all. Kohli expected the Nathan Lyon delivery to bounce more if not turn a lot but it didn’t.

Here is where things began to unravel alarmingly. What if a defensive prod takes the ball to the man bent around the corner? What if a jab sends it to short leg? A series of what-ifs led to a brain freeze. Self-doubt won over trust in one’s skills and he just froze and looked on. He went for the DRS—as a batsman who gave a safe passage to the ball to hit him on the pad would understandably do—but one look at the replay on the big screen and he knew he was cooked. So was India.

It was the decisive moment of the day—India could have pushed on for a decent total—something around 300 would have been real good on this surface instead of the 189 they ended up with—when Kohli did that inexplicable thing of not putting wood on leather. No one would fret much if Kohli gets out caught close-in but to get out shouldering arms, twice in a row, is indicative in its own way.

Watch What Else Is Making News

That the fear of lbw and bat-pad-catch can be so overwhelming that even the mind of Kohli, in the midst of glorious form, can get clouded. No wonder the rest looked as their nerves were shot. Later Lyon quoted the famous line from Dale Styen: “If you cut the head of snake, hopefully the body will fall apart”.

“Batting like drunks” was how a former Australian batsman put it as Indian innings slid into familiar chaos against the turning ball. Nathan Lyon won’t mind a few celebratory drinks that can come his way in this series if the Indian batsmen continue to wobble away. Wrapped in jerseys with the name Lyon plastered behind, three-year-old Harper and her younger sister Mila waved at their dad Nathan from the top tier of the stadium. Lyon looked up, smiled, and waved in an aww moment.

At the end of a grueling series in Sri Lanka where Australia were whitewashed, Lyon went to have a chat with the wrecker-in-chief Rangana Herath. ‘I don’t know if they’re going to spin either, just keep hitting the spots’ was the advice. It was all Lyon needed to hear; that he didn’t have to extend himself and try some trickery, just be his good old self to do well in subcontinent conditions.

Bangalore pitch was perfect for Lyon to be himself. It had the bounce to allow him to use over-spin that comes most naturally to him. It had the rough for him to get the turn and it was quick enough for him to do his thing. He clasped the ball with two fingers spread wide, his wrist cocked in towards himself, and he ripped it up and over at a decent pace.

Easy action

It’s a nice easy action – seven steps and he springs up, gets sideways to the stumps, eyes darting over the shoulder at the batsman, and the arms whir up and over, and comes down quicker than most off-spinners as he strives to finish the action fully. The end result is that the ball rushes along and on a pitch, which has bounce and rough, he can be a tricky customer as the Indians found out.

Cheteshwar Pujara’ dismissal at the stroke of lunch was what started the entire unravelling of India. He is a good batsman against spin —willing to use both sides of the crease, forward and back, and has the soft hands to deal with the turn. But his hands stay too low that he gets into trouble on tracks where the ball bounces and turns. All the other good qualities gets annulled by this one trait on a track like this. It was a typical Lyon delivery—turning and bouncing in but Pujara’s technique meant he almost jerked up to get on top of it. On a slow-spinning surface he could well have done it in time but there was no jailbreak possible on a quickish-spin track like this. Edge and gone.

Confusion and self-doubts

From there on, confusion and self-doubts prevailed through the innings. Ajinkya Rahane, who has been caught out standing way back inside the crease, tried on occasions to step out. It was a battle between what he knew he had to do versus what he had been doing this home season —the need to get forward versus the itch to rush back. He was often caught half-cock at the crease or seen pressing back in panic. Upon which he would almost will himself to rush down the track to drive.

There was no surprise, though, when he got out. He had gone back to a fullish delivery and nearly got himself into an lbw tangle. Off the next delivery, he rushed out, almost desperately, the bat flailing about, the head all over the place, and he ended up swishing through the thin air and getting stumped. Karun Nair looked the best batsman out there —even better than KL Rahul in fact. Great hands, as they say, and he looked at ease, flicking, nurdling and using his feet. Suddenly, against the run of play, he stepped out a tad too early and O’Keefe had the time to push it away from him. Nair couldn’t get across in time and was left stranded down the track.

Wriddhiman Saha was done in by a quickish offbreak from Lyon that didn’t turn as much as he thought it would. Ashwin first pressed forward before deciding to go back—the process took too much time and he was left pushing at the offbreak in a hurry but sent it straight to backward short-leg.

When he is just trying to defend without the intent of scoring runs, Ravindra Jadeja can look a bit awkward. He stretched forward in defence but DRS revealed he had nicked the ball onto the pad before it popped up to Smith at first slip.

Imagine the pressure at the Indian spinners when they walk out to bowl today. If they don’t get Australia out for about 250-ish, they might as well kiss goodbye to the Test and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Just four days of play in the series and India have been sucker-punched into a daze. Australia have been magnificent but at times it has felt only one team has stepped up to play.