Cheteshwar Pujara, wife Puja Pabari are soon going to be parents

Cheteshwar Pujara welcomed the new year with a major announcement – he is soon going to be a father. In a Twitter post, Pujara announced that he and his wife Puja Pabari are expecting their ‘little bundle of joy this year.’

Sharing a picture of the two of them together, Pujara said, “We’re expecting our little bundle of joy this year. May the coming year be as blessed and happy for everyone as it’ll be for us.” The two got married in February 2013.

We’re expecting our little bundle of joy this year. May the coming year be as blessed and happy for everyone as it’ll be for us 😇 pic.twitter.com/PSFhmkvL2K — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) 1 January 2018

The middle-order batsman finished 2017 at the third spot in the ICC Test Player Rankings for batsmen. Pujara has scored 4,396 runs at an average of 52.96 in 54 Tests and currently has 873 points in the list of Test batsmen.

Pujara, who is currently in Cape Town with the rest of the Indian team, had earlier commented on South African batting line-up. “The fast bowlers will do a lot of damage,” Pujara said, “There is a big difference between what South Africa’s used to be at one point and what it is now.”

India will take on South Africa in 3 Tests, 6 ODIs and 3 T20s, starting on January 5. The first Test match between India and South Africa is scheduled to be held in Cape Town.

