Cheteshwar Pujara slams century for Nottinghamshire in County Championship

Indian middle -order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara scored a fine hundred for Nottinghamshire in only his second game in the County Championship Division Two. Pujara reached his hundred in 174 balls as he struck 13 fours against Gloucestershire. However, he was dismissed on 112. En route to his century, Pujara forged an 185-run stand for the fourth wicket.Pujara had made just two runs against Glamorgan in what was his first match of the season.

After scoring the century Cheteshwar Pujara raised his bat to acknowledge the spectators.

Earlier, Nottinghamshire signed Pujara as a replacement for James Pattinson. Pujara will be available for four matches – two against Gloustershire, as well as against Glamorgan and Derbyshire.

Earlier, former Indian skipper Mohammed Azharuddin had said,“I would like those who are not playing IPL, especially Pujara, to go and play county cricket in England. He would encounter different types of wickets especially in April and May which will give good experience and exposure. “It will help him when he tours England or other places where the ball moves around and also bounces,”

Nottinghamshire’s Director of Cricket Mick Newell said, “We have looked around the world to find the right player. The most important thing was to sign someone with the quality to make us better, rather than limiting our options by saying it had to be a bowler.”

