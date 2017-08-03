Cheteshwar Pujara slams 13th Test ton in 50th Test match

Cheteshwar Pujara brought up a brilliant hundred in the second test match against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Cheteshwar Pujara brought up a brilliant hundred in the second test match against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Cheteshwar Pujara made his 50th Test even more special by slamming his 13th Test ton against Sri Lanka at the SSC on Thursday. With this century, he has hit consecutive Test hundreds in the ongoing series and carried on with his consistent run of form. This is also his third consecutive hundred in the longer format against the Lankans. He is now the 7th Indian batsman to score a Test hundred in his 50th Test and the 36th overall.

In the first Test of the ongoing series against Sri Lanka in Galle, Pujara had notched up his 12th ton. Ever since making Pujara made his debut for India in 2010, he has scored more than 4000 runs in 50 Test matches at an average of just over 52. It may be recalled here that the last time Pujara played at the SSC he scored a match winning 145 and remained unbeaten. Since that innings, he has remained an integral part of the Indian Test team and cemented himself at the position of number three in the batting order.

Earlier, Cheteshwar Pujara added yet another feather to his cap when he reached 4000 Test runs in his 50th Test. Pujara now joins the likes of Rohan Kanhai, Bill Lawry, Mark Taylor and Azhar Ali who also reached the landmark in their 50th Test. Pujara took 84 Tests to bring up the landmark in the 42nd over of the match as he took a couple of runs of the bowling of Dilruwan Perera. Incidentally, Rahul Dravid also achieved this feat in the same number of matches.

