Cheteshwar Pujara signs for County side Nottinghamshire

Cheteshwar Pujara has previously had two County cricket stints playing for Derbyshire and Yorkshire, and now joins Nottinghamshire.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 4, 2017 6:36 pm
cheteshwar pujara, pujara, india vs australia, ind vs aus, india vs australia 2017, pujara stats, ipl, ipl 2017, cricket news, cricket, indian express Cheteshwar Pujara scored 1315 runs during the 13-Test home season, more than any other batsman. (Source: Express file)

Nottinghamshire have signed India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara as a replacement for James Pattinson who joins up with his national side, Australia, for the Champions Trophy. Pujara will join the County side in mid-May and be available for four matches – two against Gloustershire, as well as against Glamorgan and Derbyshire.

Pujara, meanwhile, is not an option in consideration for India in the 50-over format with his last ODI being a contest against Bangladesh three years back.

Nottinghamshire’s Director of Cricket Mick Newell said, “We have looked around the world to find the right player. The most important thing was to sign someone with the quality to make us better, rather than limiting our options by saying it had to be a bowler.”

“We have depth in our squad with regards bowling and – particularly as we’ll be without Alex Hales during that period – we’re more than happy to welcome a world-class batsman to the club,” he added.

This isn’t the first stint for Pujara in the English County cricket. He’s previously played for Derbyshire and Yorkshire. There he amassed 483 runs at an average of 54. “I love playing county cricket and Trent Bridge is a great venue. I’m really looking forward to my first experience there as a home player,” Pujara said.

Nottinghamshire, have started very well in Division Two, with three wins in three matches in the fourth-match. Pattinson has been great for the side too with 20 wickets in the process.

Pujara had a great domestic season with 1316 runs at an average of 62.66 including two centuries against England. However, despite some quick-fire innings, it wasn’t enough to overturn his image of a slow batsman and wasn’t picked during the IPL auction. He has thus spent time in the nets and improving on his fitness.

