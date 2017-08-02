Cheteshwar Pujara set to play ‘special’ Test

Cheteshwar Pujara will play his 50th Test on Thursday. (Source: Reuters) Cheteshwar Pujara will play his 50th Test on Thursday. (Source: Reuters)

When he steps on the field in Colombo on Thursday, Cheteshwar Pujara will achieve another milestone in his Test career. On the verge of playing his 50th Test, the Indian batsman will be looking to make the Test a memorable one. India play their second Test against Sri Lanka in the three-match series and have a 1-0 lead. The last time Pujara played at Colombo, he scored 145 runs in the first innings in match that India won.

In 49 Tests thus far, Pujara has scored 3966 runs at an average of 52.18. His close to 4000 runs include 12 hundreds. In the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, Pujara made a brilliant first innings hundred. India won the match by 304 runs and inside four days.

In a tweet marking his 50th Test, Pujara wrote that it has been an amazing journey so far and the next Test match will be a special one for him.

“It’s been an amazing journey so far & I thank each one of you for the constant support. The next one will be very special for me. #50thTest,” he wrote.

It’s been an amazing journey so far & I thank each one of you for the constant support. The next one will be very special for me. #50thTestpic.twitter.com/4B91ThHdmW — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) 1 August 2017

With just 34 runs more needed for 4000, Pujara will like to achieve that in his 50th Test and make it one to remember for a long time for India.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd