Follow Us:
Saturday, May 19, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are Sponsored

The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Latest News

Cheteshwar Pujara scores 82 in Yorkshire’s 328/4

Cheteshwar Pujara, who did not enjoy best of form during first-class games, finally came to the party with a 92-ball 82 that included five boundaries to silence his critics.

By: PTI | Chester-le-street | Published: May 19, 2018 12:22:56 pm
cheteshwar pujara india Cheteshwar Pujara shrugged off his poor form with a fine 82 while Tom Kohler-Cadmore scored a brilliant century to guide Yorkshire to a mammoth 328 for four against Durham in a Royal London One-Day Cup match. (Express File Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
Related News

Cheteshwar Pujara, at last, shrugged off his poor form with a fine 82 while Tom Kohler-Cadmore scored a brilliant century to guide Yorkshire to a mammoth 328 for four against Durham in a Royal London One-Day Cup match.

Pujara, who did not enjoy best of form during first-class games, finally came to the party with a 92-ball 82 that included five boundaries to silence his critics.

But it was Kohler-Cadmore who took away the limelight smashing 164 off just 151 deliveries with the help of 15 boundaries and seven sixes to propel Yorkshire to the imposing total.

Elsewhere, Adam Lyth made 30 up the order while Harry Brook scored 20 to help Yorkshire’s cause.

Medium pacer Matty Potts picked up three wickets for Durham leaking 69 runs off his eight overs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Live Blog
Match 54 : 19 May, 2018
Sunrisers Hyderabad
VS
Kolkata Knight Riders
  • 23 mins ago

    Hello and welcome!

    Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings have gone through while Delhi Daredevils have gone out…

View all updatesView Scorecard

Best of Express

Advertisement
I don’t know why they don’t want to play day-night Test matches. It’s an interesting format and we should try it 