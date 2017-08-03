Cheteshwar Pujara reaches 4000 Test runs in 50th Test

Cheteshwar Pujara reached the milestone in his 84th Test match. Cheteshwar Pujara reached the milestone in his 84th Test match.

Indian middle order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara added yet another feather to his cap when he reached 4000 Test runs in his 50th Test. Pujara now joins the likes of Rohan Kanhai, Bill Lawry, Mark Taylor and Azhar Ali who also reached the landmark in their 50th Test. Pujara took 84 Tests to bring up the landmark in the 42nd over of the match as he took a couple of runs of the bowling of Dilruwan Perera. Incidentally, Rahul Dravid also achieved this feat in the same number of matches.

It may be recalled here that since making his debut for India against Australia in Bangalore in 2010, Pujara has scored 3966 runs in 49 Tests. He has 12 centuries to his name. His runs have come at an average of just over 52.

Congratulations to Cheteshwar Pujara on reaching 4,000 Test runs, brought up in his 50th Test #SLvInd pic.twitter.com/Kkzx5KFSds — ICC (@ICC) 3 August 2017

Prior to the second Test at Colombo Pujara had recalled the experience of playing with the legends of the game and sharing the dressing room with the likes of Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar and stated that he drew a lot of inspiration from their work ethic, determination and skills on the field.

“From the legends (Tendulkar and Dravid), one thing I learnt was that they always worked hard on their game. Many of them scored more than 10,000 runs and they way they were still working hard on the game, always trying to improve their game. They were all grounded and they were trying to support young players. Their work ethic, determination and pride in representing the country was always there,” said Pujara and added, “My father has always been my best and worst critic. At times, he has been very critical but now we have come to an understanding, where we always speak and we come to a conclusion. And he is not very strict anymore,”

