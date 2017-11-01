Ranji Trophy 2017: Cheteshwar Pujara slams 42nd first-class hundred against Jharkhand

Cheteshwar Pujara’s unbeaten 125, which came off 223 deliveries and featured 18 boundaries, Cheteshwar Pujara’s unbeaten 125, which came off 223 deliveries and featured 18 boundaries,

India’s middle-order batsman in Tests and Saurashtra skipper Cheteshwar Pujara slammed his 42nd first-class hundred on Wednesday as Saurashtra took control in their Ranji Trophy encounter against Jharkhand. Courtesy of Pujara’s unbeaten 125, which came off 223 deliveries and featured 18 boundaries, Saurashtra reached 341 for 5 at stumps.

Prior to this knock, Pujara had a string of low scores with the highest being 35. What makes this knock even more noteworthy is that when he came into bat his side was in trouble with the scoreboard reading – 46/3. However, Pujara took the onus upon himself and played a captain’s knock. A crucial 137 run partnership with Prerak Mankad saw Saurashtra out of trouble. Meanwhile, all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja hit also made a contribution with the bat as he hit a fluent 42 before being dismissed by Ashish Kumar.

Brief Scores

At Rajkot: Saurashtra 341/5 (Cheteshwar Pujara 125 batting, Ravindra Jadeja 42, Prerak Mankad 85, Chirag Jani 40 batting, Ashish Kumar 3/50) vs Jharkhand.

At Valsad: Gujarat 236 (Bharghav Merai 52, Amit Mishra 4/63). Haryana 0/1.

At Thumba: Kerala 219 (Sanju Samson 112, Parveez Rasool 6/70). Jammu and Kashmir 16/0. (With inputs from PTI)

