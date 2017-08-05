Cheteshwar Pujara stunner at leg-slip, watch video

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with Cheteshwar Pujara after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews. (Source: Reuters) Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with Cheteshwar Pujara after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews. (Source: Reuters)

Cheteshwar Pujara is renowned for his sublime batting skills but on Saturday he showed that he is a sharp fielder as well and has a lot more in his arsenal. This was after he plucked a spectacular catch to dismiss at leg slip to dismiss Angelo Mathews. Pujara is not considered as one of the sharpest fielders in the Indian team, however with this effort perceptions are bound to change.

The incident took place in the 34th over when the ball was turning sharply. R Ashwin bowled an off-spinner which pitched on the middle and off stump and spun viciously. Mathews tried to dab it down towards the fine leg region but an alert Pujara picked up out of thin air. Judging by the celebrations even Pujara was delighted at his feat.

Earlier, Pujara had revealed in an interview that he has been practising slip catching and is putting in a lot of hard work along with fielding coach R Sridhar. He is no doubt one of the best catchers on the field.

Since his return from the injury, Pujara has been working on his fitness and fielding. He recently spoke about it in an interview and said, “When you get injured, you need to get that rhythm going for you again as your concentration goes down. The injury was the toughest part of my career but now I have come out of it and I am working hard on my fitness.”

