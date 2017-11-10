People expect a lot out of me because I have the habit of scoring big runs, says Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara has roared back to form as he slammed hundreds in consecutive innings in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. (Source: AP) Cheteshwar Pujara has roared back to form as he slammed hundreds in consecutive innings in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. (Source: AP)

After a commendable performance in the Sri Lanka tour, the onus will once again be on Cheteshwar Pujara to replicate his form in the upcoming series against the Island nation. While Pujara did admit that the upcoming series will be a good opportunity to prepare for the South Africa series, he also claimed that his habit of scoring big runs has led people to expect a lot more out of him.

Speaking to the DNA, Puajara said, “Sometimes, people expect a lot out of me because I have the habit of scoring big runs. “The expectation is that I should score a hundred every second or third innings. It is difficult to always fulfil that.”

“The moment I start scoring big runs, as a batsman, my rhythm comes back and my concentration improves,” Pujara said. “Everything looks good. I feel good when I start scoring big runs. So, it is a perfect start before I head into the Sri Lankan series.”

Addressing his recent slump in form in the beginning of the Ranji Trophy season, Pujara said, “The thing was I was playing on some tough pitches in England when it comes to county cricket. All the matches were on challenging pitches and most of the games were low-scoring ones. I accepted my failures and I did learn so many things out of it.”

“It wasn’t that I was going through a bad phase or that I wasn’t timing the ball well,” Pujara said. “It was just a time where I had to stay patient. I was playing on tough pitches and if I get a good ball, just accept it and learn new things, what are the things I can still improve on and then start scoring runs again.”

“When I came back to India, in the first game, I had a little bit of jet lag but I was batting well and got good start and got out playing a bad shot for 35 (against Haryana). Even in the next game (against Jammu & Kashmir), I looked in good touch but I made a mistake and got out (for 13). So, overall I knew I was batting well.”

