I look to latch on to the slightest chance, so that even a marginally loose ball is punished: Pujara

If there were inquisitive apprehensions pertaining to how Cheteshwar Pujara, intrinsically a chip off the old block, would fit into the neo-aggression philosophy of skipper Virat Kohli, the 28-year-old has allayed it with a prolific year that ascertains his worthiness in the side. After a year wherein he scored 836 runs at 55.73, Pujara puts his year and numbers in perspective to The Indian Express, besides explaining forces at work behind the newfound buzz of the Indian team. Excerpts:

It was a five-Test series after a long time. How difficult was it to sustain the intensity over a long period of time?

We have played a five Test series in England the year before, so that prepared us mentally and physically as how to keep ourselves focused in a long series. Probably, this series was more intense than the previous one, but we really enjoyed it. We went out with a positive frame of my mind, right from the first Test and wanted to win all the five Tests. They also played an intense brand of cricket, and most of the matches were closer (than the scorecard suggests). It was perhaps the closest series we had played at home since the series in 2012-13, which we lost to England. Most of us were part of that series, and so we were naturally motivated to put on a really good effort to win the series this time. We were quite disappointed that we couldn’t win the first Test in Rajkot. Then the turnaround (momentum swing in India’s favour) happened in the second Test, and from thereafter we sustained the intensity and put them under a lot of pressure.

What’s Anil Kumble style of functioning? A lot of people say it’s great for the bowlers to have him as coach, but from a batsman’s perspective how influential a coach is he?

Obviously, him being vastly experienced bowler, a great bowler himself, the bowlers can always pick his brains. But overall, he gives a lot of valuable guidance to the team over all. Like for example, he has explained to me the bowlers’ psychology in general, like how they might respond in a particular phase of the game and what strategies they might employ to bait you. Unless he spots something really drastically wrong in your batting, he doesn’t talk technique. That he mostly leaves to Sanjay (Bangar) sir.

The one thing he told me in the last series against New Zealand was to show a lot more intent in converting my starts. At that point, I was getting out after good starts, and he told me that I shouldn’t let the bowlers settle. He pointed out to me that I have been dominating attacks in first-class cricket, and that he sees no reason why I can’t do that to bowlers in Test cricket too. That piece of advice benefited me a lot, and thereafter I have been able to bat with more freedom and scored three hundreds. After my hundred against New Zealand, he came up to me and told me that this is the way I should be playing.

Overall, he keeps things very simple, doesn’t complicate things and takes great care of every player in the squad. He basically ensures that we are enjoying our cricket.

Was it just the change of mindset alone behind your hundreds?

It played a big role, but I have also added a few attacking shots to my game, which has helped me a lot under pressure situations. Like when there is a particular phase in which the bowlers is looking to dominate, I’ll try to play these shots and try to unsettle them. I can’t divulge what these shots are, because I don’t want to give bowlers any hint about it. They are always looking to study a batsman.

But isn’t the margin between trying to unsettle a bowler and getting out thin?

It’s not about playing a reckless shot to unsettle a bowler, rather latching on to the slightest of opportunity, ensuring that even a marginally loose ball is punished. I don’t premeditate these shots, but plays it only when there’s an opportunity.

Though you scored three hundreds in your last six Tests, was it a little disappointing that you couldn’t convert some of those into bigger ones, as you generally tend to?

Sometimes it does disappoint me, because I like to score big hundreds, and I’m not easily satisfied with a just a 120 or 130. Then I try to analyse my innings, and if it has made a difference to my team, I more than happy and satisfied. For example, I was really disappointed at getting out after scoring a hundred in Rajkot. I was set for a bigger knock and then got out. But when I analysed the knock, it was very important, especially the partnership with Vijay in the context of the match as well as series. It was the first Test, England had put on a good first-innings total, their bowlers were bowling well, changing their plans and mixing things up. So it was very important for us to be in the middle for as long as possible. So in then end it gives you a lot of satisfaction, because the innings has been important for the team’s cause. It gives you more joy than a hundred that has come for a losing cause. Also, in the end if you can score three hundreds in three Tests, you should be extremely happy. And I’m confident that I can start scoring big hundreds again.

There is a buzz about this Indian team and how Kohli is leading the side….

He is someone who inspires the team by his sheer personality. There are a lot of things we can learn from him, like his work ethics and commitment. Whatever he does, he does it with utmost commitment and passion. He gives it all, whether it’s on the field, gym or the board room. His aggression rubs on to all of us and we go into every match or session with the belief that we could win. So the team atmosphere is wonderful, everybody wants to contribute, everybody wants to win and there are positive vibes in the dressing room. We have a sense of togetherness about us.

Communication is another catch word of Kohli and Kumble…

Of course it is. There is no communication barrier in the team. Everybody is free to express their views and perceptions and ideas and what they feel about a particular situation or strategies. The coach and captain take great care in ensuring that we communicate well. It also helps to a great degree that most of us are in the same age-group and we have been playing cricket for a long time together. Some one like Ajinkya, Virat, Jadeja and myself have been playing together since U-17 and U-19 days. For a lot of years, we have played with or against each other in Ranji Trophy and other domestic cricket. So we are thickly-bonded and understand each other really well.

How important is communication when you are on field and thinking on the feet?

Virat is very open about it (expressing your ideas). There are no inhibitions. Like when you are bowling, and someone feels there should be a fielder in a particular spot, Virat will discuss it with others and then if he feels the idea is good, he will surely put a fielder there. Or else, he will explain to him why there shouldn’t be one there. He is quite open about trying different things and engages the team in discussions.

Now with DRS, communication is even more significant. So do you have specific players assigned with the responsibility to keep an eye on the edges in case of close-in catches, or lbws?

It’s still early days for us, and there aren’t any particular players assigned for DRS. Usually, the keeper, the slips-men and the close-in fielders give the inputs. And of course, the bowlers. I think every body has to be involved. Even if you are fielding in the covers or mid-wicket, your observation could be valuable (on deciding whether to use the DRS). As batsmen, we have to be very judicious when using it. We have done a good job with the DRS in the series, but I would say we are still trying to understand it better.

What is it with the dressing room that newcomers like Jayant and Karun have straightaway come into the team and started performing? Also, someone like Parthiv Patel returning to the Test side after eight years and looking the part?

I think both Karun and Jayant were almost ready to play at this level of the game. This is because we have really good support system. We have someone like Rahul Dravid as the coach of U-19 and India A sides. They have been groomed really well and I see a lot of Dravid’s influence in the way Karun carries himself, though I haven’t talked about it with him (Karun). So by the time they are in the India A team, they are ready for international cricket. Then it’s mostly about how you mentally adapt to the demands of Test cricket. As for Parthiv, he has been around for so long and played so many international and first-class matches. So we all knew how good he was and it was a case of him getting the right breaks. In this team, everybody realises the importance of making the best of opportunities because there is a healthy competition going around, and we have a pool of at least 20-25 players ready to step in at any given moment. And we also ensure that the new players have a comfortable atmosphere in the dressing room.

Returning to your game, fielding coach R Sridhar recently said that you are most improved fielder in the side…

Really? I’m happy to hear that because I have put in a lot of effort to improve my fielding. I was always a safe fielder, like I seldom used to drop catches and all. But now I feel I’m a little more athletic on the field, and the reason behind is that I have been working really hard on fitness for the last one-and-a-half to two years. And a lot of credit goes to him (Sridhar). He has given me a lot of important inputs. Also, fitness helps you to concentrate better when you play long innings and helps to prevent injuries in a long season as this, when you are playing a Test match almost every other week.

What are your plans for this two-month break?

Hopefully, the break gives me time to unwind a little, catch up with my friends and spend more time with my family. The last few months had a involved a lot of travel, so I can relax for a few days. It’s kind of holidays, but I don’t intend to completely disconnect myself with the game, because there are certain areas of the game I want to work on and there also are a few domestic T20 matches coming up. So I want to make the most of that opportunity as well and show that I’m good at playing T20s too.