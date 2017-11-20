India vs Sri Lanka: Cheteshwar Pujara becomes third Indian to bat on all five days of a Test

Cheteshwar Pujara is the third Indian to bat on all five days of a Test. Ravi Shastri and ML Jaisimha are the two other Indian players achieve this rare feat.. (Source: BCCI) Cheteshwar Pujara is the third Indian to bat on all five days of a Test. Ravi Shastri and ML Jaisimha are the two other Indian players achieve this rare feat.. (Source: BCCI)

Cheteshwar Pujara joined an elite list of players on Monday as he became the Indian batsman to bat on all five days of a Test match. This was after he took crease during the first Test against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The two other Indian who have achieved this rare feat are ML Jaisimha and current India head coach Ravi Shastri. The fact that such instances are rare in cricket can be gauged from the fact that Jaisimha achieved the feat in 1960 while Shastri did it in 1984.

But most Interestingly, all these three knocks have come at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

Earlier, in the first innings, Pujara came out to bat on a rain-curtailed day one and later went on to slam a gritty fifty. He once again came out to bat on day 4 when Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed towards the fag end of the day.

In world cricket, Pujara is now the eighth batsman to achieve this feat. Here is a list of others who achieved the rare feat.

1. ML Jaisimha (India)

2. Geoffrey Boycott (England)

3. Kim Hughes (Australia)

4. Allan Lamb (England)

5. Ravi Shastri (India)

6. Adrian Griffith (West Indies)

7. Andrew Flintoff (England)

8. Cheteshwar Pujara (India)

