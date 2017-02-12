Cheteshwar Pujara hits fifty as India set a target of 459 for Bangladesh

Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 13th Test half-century in 58 balls. (Source: PTI) Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 13th Test half-century in 58 balls. (Source: PTI)

Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 13th Test half-century as India set Bangladesh a target of 459 runs in the one-off Test match in Hyderabad. His innings of 54 helped the hosts reach 159/4 in the second innings on Day 4.

Pujara who fell short off his hundred by 17 runs in the first innings, brought up his fifty by hitting Shakib Al Hasan for four to wide outside off. His 58-ball knock included six boundaries and a six.

Pujara shared a 68-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli (38) for the third-wicket while he forged a 38-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane (28) for the fourth-wicket.

Ravindra Jadeja then came on after the dismissal of Rahane and smashed 16 runs of off 10 balls. Alongwith Pujara, he added 31 runs to the lead before India declared their innings with a lead of 458 runs.

Earlier, Bangladesh were bundled out for 388 in their first innings after Mushfiqur Rahim scored his sixth Test hundred. Rahim’s dismissal was Ravichandran Ashwin’s 250th Test wicket, and by doing so he became the fastest bowler to achieve the feat in just 45 matches. Rahim’s 262-ball knock included 16 fours and two sixes.

Starting proceedings on Day 4, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled out Mehedi Hasan, who forged a 87 run stand with the skipper for the seventh wicket, in the fourth ball of the first over.

Pujara scored 373 runs against New Zealand in three Test matches where the right handed batsman hit three half-centuries and one century. He continued his exceptional form against England in the five-match Test series where he scored 401 runs with two centuries and one fifty.

Ashwin became the sixth Indian bowler after Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434), Harbhajan Singh (417), Zaheer Khan (311), Bishan Singh Bedi (266) to reach to 250 Test wickets.

Team India, is on an unbeaten 18 match streak, will host Australia for a four-match Test series which is scheduled to begin from February 23 in Pune. This is Bangladesh’s first Test against India on Indian soil.

