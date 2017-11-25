Cheteshwar Pujara hits 14th Test century for India

Cheteshwar Pujara remained unbeaten on 121* on Day 3. (BCCI Photo) Cheteshwar Pujara remained unbeaten on 121* on Day 3. (BCCI Photo)

Cheteshwar Pujara has been on a century-scoring spree in Test cricket. After his exploits in the home season last year and earlier this year, Pujara continued his fine form in Sri Lanka where he scored two centuries in three Tests. Now, he has another century against Sri Lanka in the second Test of the three-match home series at Nagpur.

Coming in at number three, Pujara made his 14th Test hundred for India and led the batting with Murali Vijay on day two of the 2nd Test. Vijay also scored a century, his 10th in Test matches. They shared a 209-run partnership for the second wicket.

Pujara racked up some numbers as well on Saturday. He became the third batsman to score 1000 runs in Test cricket this year. In the current series which has had seven playing days, Pujara has played on each day and looks good to play on the eighth day as well.

In the 87th over of the Indian innings, Pujara played the ball towards point region and called for a single and Virat Kohli responded. Both ran a second when there was no field charging at the ball.

This was Pujara’s fourth century of the year as he has a double century against Australia in Ranchi, a century in first Test against Sri Lank at Galle and a century at Colombo.

