Cheteshwar Pujara, Hardik Pandya shine on 1st day of 13th DY Patil T20 Cup

India’s Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara started off the 13th edition of DY Patil T20 Cup with an uncharacteristic century to guide Indian Oil to an emphatic 10-wicket win over Air India, here today.

Pujara slammed an unbeaten 108 off 73 balls (14x4s, 2x6s) to register the commanding victory for his side.

At the University Ground in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, Air India batted first to post 180 for four in their 20 overs.

Manvinder Bisla (67 off 56 balls, 6x4s, 3x6s) and Naman Ojha (47) started off well for Air India with an 84-run stand for the first wicket.

Thereafter, Yuvraj Singh scored 43 off 29 balls to propel Air India.

Later chasing , Pujara and Ravikant Shukla (64 off 39 balls, 6x4s, 2x6s) faced no issues in overhauling the target.

The other star performer of the day was Reliance One’s India all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the afternoon at the DY Patil Stadium in neighbouring Navi Mumbai against RBI Sports Club.

Pandya slammed 95 off 54 balls with eight boundaries and five sixes.

Pandya shared a 149-run stand for the third wicket with Ambati Rayudu (53) to help Reliance One post 170 for five in their 20 overs.

In response, RBI Sports Club was restricted to 127 for seven to hand Reliance One a 43-run win.

In other games, CAG defended a moderate target of 130 for eight against State Bank of Travancore to emerge victorious by 22 runs.

Later in the day at the University Ground, Jain Irrigation lost to DY Patil ‘B’ by seven wickets thanks to Shashank Singh’s all-round show (82 and 2/24).

Brief Scores: Group D: Air India 180-4 in 20 overs (Manvinder Bisla 67, Naman Ojha 47, Yuvraj Singh 43; Gaurav Yadav 2-38) lost to Indian Oil 181-0 in 18.2 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 108 n.o., Ravikant Shukla 64)-by 10 wickets

Group C: CAG 130-8 in 20 overs (Barvesh Shetty 63, Ankur Julka 30; CP Shahid 2-8) bt State Bank of Travancore 108-8 in 20 overs (Raiphi Gomez 29, Fabid Farook 26 n.o.)-by 22 runs.

Group A: Jain Irrigation 165-7 in 20 overs (Urvesh Patel 68 n.o., Jay Bista 37; Vinit Sinha 2-34, Pradeep Dadhe 2-25, Shashank Singh 2-24) lost to DY Patil ‘B’ 167-3 in 16.1 overs (Shashank Singh 82 no, Sarfaraz Khan 38, Rinku Singh 21 no) by seven wickets

Group B: Reliance One 170-5 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 95, Ambati Rayudu 53; Amit Mishra 2-11, Ali Murtaza 2-36) RBI Sports Club 127-7 in 20 overs (Kumar Debrath 29, Sumit Ghadigaonkar 27; Kulwant Singh 3-24, Yuzavendra Chahal 2-19)-by 43 runs.