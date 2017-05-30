Cheteshwar Pujara goes shopping with his wife after victory with County side, see pic

Cheteshwar Pujara’s century helped Nottinghamshire to an innings victory over Gloucestershire. (Source: Instagram) Cheteshwar Pujara’s century helped Nottinghamshire to an innings victory over Gloucestershire. (Source: Instagram)

Cheteshwar Pujara has had a pretty successful stint so far in his short County cricket career. In his first home match for Nottinghamshire, Pujara slammed a century and thus helped them post a total of 430. The opposition Gloucestershire were not able to give much of a chase and Pujara’s side enjoyed an innings victory.

With the match ending so early, Pujara may have expected to get an off day. As it turned out his wife Puja Pabari ensured that the Indian Test batting stalwart makes use of his off-day and went out on a shopping spree. “When you finish the match early and wife demands to go shopping…..was supposed to be an off day,” said Pujara in a caption for an image he posted on his Instagram handle.

Pujara emerged as one of the most consistent batsmen for India in the recent run of Test matches that India played at home. This included two double hundreds against England and Australia. The one against Australia was special in particular as it took India out of a ditch. Pujara made 202 off a whopping 525 balls. It is the longest innings ever played by an Indian in Test cricket.

Pujara, though, has stated that he would like to shake off the tag of being a ‘Test-specialist.’ It seems the selectors haven’t been able to see Pujara in any colour other than white with him not being included in the England team that travels to England for the ICC Champions Trophy. He also went unbid in the recently concluded 10th edition of the Indian Premier League.

