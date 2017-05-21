Cheteshwar Pujara disappoints with bat on Nottinghamshire debut, but impresses in the field; watch video

Cheteshwar Pujara (not in picture) caused the run out of William Bragg through a direct hit. Cheteshwar Pujara (not in picture) caused the run out of William Bragg through a direct hit.

India’s Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who is playing County cricket in England, displayed his fielding skills on debut for Nottinghamshire while playing against Glamorgan. The right-hander had only one stump to aim at and he did the job with ease to send William Bragg back to the hut.

Sturat Broad was bowling this over and the seamer made a loud appeal for an LBW against Bragg. The left-handed batsman meanwhile tried to steal a single but a confusion with partner Rudolph resulted in his run-out.

One stump to aim at… @cheteshwar1 nails it to remove Bragg 🎯💪 pic.twitter.com/aroj5Q0osg — County Championship (@CountyChamp) 21 May 2017

Pujara’s awareness gave his side an early breakthrough as Bragg was out cheaply.

Earlier, Nottinghamshire, after batting first, rode on Jake Libby’s 109 and wicket-keeper batsman Riki Wessels to score 448 before getting all out. Captin Chris Read too chipped in with 88 while Hutton scored 61 during the course. It was a disappointment for Pujara as he could score only two. For Glamorgan, it was Timm van der Gugten who bagged a fifer while Carey picked three Nottinghamshire wickets.

Glamorgan were bundled out for 187 in their first innings with Broad and Hutton scalping two wickets apiece while Luke Fletcher picked three. Aneurin Donald was the pick of the batsmen as he scored 53. Glamorgan were later following on in the second innings and were 32/1 at the end of 10 overs with captain Jacques Rudolph unbeaten at 12 while William Bragg still there at the crease on 18. Fletcher so far had returned with figures of 1/16 in 5 overs while Broad had bowled 6 overs and just gave 15 runs.

