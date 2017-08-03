Cheteshwar Pujara completes 50 Tests for India

Cheteshwar Pujara in his 50th Test. (Source: Reuters) Cheteshwar Pujara in his 50th Test. (Source: Reuters)

Cheteshwar Pujara’s special moment in the Colombo Test arrived when came out to bat for India in the second Test against Sri Lanka at the SSC on Thursday. The Indian batsman played his 50th Test since making his debut for India. This will be a special Test for Pujara, who has made the number three position in the Test team his own. The last time Pujara played at Colombo, he helped India win the Test with a brilliant century.

Pujara will like to do that again as he steps out to play the Test for India. There is another milestone waiting for him in the match. If Pujara can score 34 more runs in the Test match, he will reach 4000 runs in the longest format of the game.

Since making his debut for India against Australia in Bangalore in 2010, Pujara has scored 3966 runs in 49 Tests. He has 12 centuries to his name. His runs have come at an average of just over 52.

In the first Test of the ongoing series against Sri Lanka in Galle, Pujara made his 12th hundred. In the first innings, he made his century. India won the match by 304 runs inside four days.

In a tweet marking his 50th Test, Pujara wrote that it has been an amazing journey so far and the next Test match will be a special one for him.

It’s been an amazing journey so far & I thank each one of you for the constant support. The next one will be very special for me. #50thTest pic.twitter.com/4B91ThHdmW — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) 1 August 2017

