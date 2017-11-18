India vs Sri Lanka: Cheteshawar Pujara the bright spark as India post 172 at Eden Gardens

Cheteshwar Pujara played a valiant innings before being bowled out by Sri Lankan bowler Gamage during the third day of the first test at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata on Saturday. (Source: PTI) Cheteshwar Pujara played a valiant innings before being bowled out by Sri Lankan bowler Gamage during the third day of the first test at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

After rain played spoilsport for the first two days of the Test match between India and Sri Lanka in Kolkata, bright sunshine returned for the first time at Eden Gardens on day three. However, it failed to bring much joy to the home side as they were bundled out for a paltry 172 in the first innings. While most of the damage had been done in the first two days when Suranga Lakmal ran through the famed Indian top order, the third day saw the home side begin on a positive note when Cheteshwar Pujara brought up his 16th half-century. Yet the elation did not last long as Pujara was bowled by Lahiru Gamage for 52, after which it was a matter of completing formalities.

Earlier, Lankan skipper Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and had no hesitation in opting to bowl first. His decision paid rich dividends as the Islanders troubled the home team in conditions suitable for bowling and reduced them to 50/5 at one stage. Only Pujara waged a lone battle as he displayed grit and determination during his stay at the crease.

Pujara’s dismissal in the 38th over of the Indian innings reduced India to 79/6 and it seemed the home side would struggle to get past the 150 run-mark. But the duo of Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja added useful runs to take the scoreboard past the three-figure mark. The introduction of spin in the form of Dilruwan Perera saw both the players depart soon after one another. But it was Mohammad Shami’s belligerence towards the end that propelled the home side to 172 in the first innings.

The last-wicket pair frustrated Sri Lanka for a while, adding 26 runs but Sri Lanka finally manage to bowl India out by lunch on the third day. The last five wickets added 122 runs together. For the visitors, Suranga Lakmal was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 26/4. Lahiru Gamage, Dasun Shanaka and Dilruwan Perera scalped two wickets each.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd