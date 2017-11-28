Chennai Test in 1982 is closest Sri Lanka have come to winning in India, says Duleep Mendis

Sri Lankan legend Duleep Mendis scored twin centuries in 1982 against India. (Express archive photo) Sri Lankan legend Duleep Mendis scored twin centuries in 1982 against India. (Express archive photo)

Sri Lanka slumped to a harrow innings and 239 run defeat on Monday to lose the second Test against India on the fourth day itself in Nagpur. This was Sri Lanka’s fourth Test defeat against India in five matches and they had come within touching distance of seeing that tally become five. At Eden Gardens in the first Test, India had Sri Lanka in serious trouble in the final session before play was called off. As per Sri Lankan legend Duleep Mendis, the closest they’ve come to winning a Test in India was back in 1982 – the first Test they played in the country.

“We were winning that game, but India managed to hold on for a draw. That’s the closest we have come to winning a Test match in India. Ashantha de Mel was superb that day. He was running in and bowling very quick. By any standards, he was a top class fast bowler,” he said recalling that contest played in Chennai while speaking to Cricbuzz.

Mendis may not say it, but he had a large role to play in Sri Lanka coming close to the victory. He scored 105 runs in both innings and Sri Lanka set India a target of 175. Asantha claimed five wickets and India were in trouble at 135/7 but survived for a draw. “Fortunately, it was a good wicket. I started off well having gone into bat with the side in trouble at 11 for 2. When I reached 30 runs, I was keen to score the half-century as it was long overdue. Once I got there, I had lot of confidence and things started clicking. I was going for the hundred and that was going to save my skin. It was my maiden Test hundred as well. Then in the second innings, we were under pressure as India had got a first innings lead of over 200 runs. Roy (Dias) was superb. We put on over 100-run stand. We had also added 150 runs in the first innings. We had quite a few good partnerships throughout our careers. It was so unfortunate that Roy missed the hundred by just three runs in the second innings. It was a pleasure to bat on that wicket. It was do or die for me and I was glad it all ended up nicely,” he added.

Lion’s share of runs in the Indian first innings came off Sunil Gavaskar’s bat. ‘The Little Master‘ scored 155 in that Test at Chepauk and made a difference. “He was a treat to watch. You can learn a lot by looking at him. How he absorbed pressure was superb. He makes it look so easy when put under pressure. All those runs he scored in West Indies against those fast bowlers during their peak was legendary. Was fortunate to see some of his brilliant knocks. He was world’s best batsman at that time,” said Mendis who played 24 Tests.

