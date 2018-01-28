IPL 2018, Chennai Super Kings squad analysis: CSK retain core, invest in spin

MS Dhoni was retained by CSK earlier. (Source: Express Archive) MS Dhoni was retained by CSK earlier. (Source: Express Archive)

Chennai Super Kings return to the Indian Premier League after two years and the team has ensured to retain their core set of players for the upcoming edition. While they retained MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja before the auction, they kept Dwayne Bravo in the set-up by exercising the Right to Match card. Here’s a quick look at how the squad looks like for the 2018 season.

Strength: The strength of the Chennai Super Kings side is the balance that they have maintained while picking up the players. They have the likes of MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja and all are no stranger to the shortest format. CSK would be disappointed to lose Ashwin to Kings XI Punjab but the team had a likewise replacement when they got the services of Harbhajan Singh for Rs 2 crore.

Harbhajan, who played for Mumbai Indians in the last ten seasons, brings a lot to the table. He is a bowler who can contain the opposition’s batting line up and can effectively operate in the powerplay overs. Moreover, it’s not just his bowling that CSK would be offered with but also the kind of experience he brings in. Bhajji was a part of Mumbai Indians squads when they were crowned champions on all the three occasions. Apart from his experience and bowling, Harbhajan is a handy batsman who can be used for accelerating the run-rate whenever required.

Looking at the squad, the Chennai team looks sorted with their batting line up. They have the T20 specialist Suresh Raina at number three while Dhoni, Du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, Jadeja and Bravo can occupy the middle-order spots. Jadhav in the lower-order, and also with the ball, is a very handy player to have in this format.

Smart buy: At Rs 80 lakh, Deepak Chahar is a very smart buy by Chennai. He was very handy for Rajasthan in the domestic circuit and played a key role in the side’s run to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018 final.

Weakness: Chennai Super Kings could have opted for extra pace bowlers rather than going for a wicket-keeper batsman like Sam Billings. With Dhoni in the lineup and the limitation of playing just four overseas players, Billings might not get game time here. As of now, the only scope of improvement lies in the pace department but going by previous CSK trends, they are known to field more spinners.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, Santner, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, M Vijay, Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi

