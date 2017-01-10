Chattisgarh Cricket body under scrutiny as president, treasurer hold dual posts

The newest full member of BCCI Chattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS) is under scrutiny as its president Baldeo Singh Bhatia and treasurer Vijay Shah hold multiple posts and also has been office-bearers since its inception as associate member in 2008.

Rishi Ahir, a former Madhya Pradesh cricketer (he has played 1 Ranji match), has written to the Lodha Panel as well as BCI CEO Rahul Johri about Bhatia and Shah not adhering to the Supreme Court, which passed its verdict on January 2.

What Ahir has brought to committee and BCCI CEO’s notice are:”It is submitted that all the three office-bearers and the entire body of CSCS are holding the post since the time Chhattisgarh was granted associate membership since 27th September 2008.”

The letter also mentions about Bhatia holding multiple posts in other state sports bodies.

“Baldeo Singh Bhatia is also holding the post of Secretary of Chattisgarh Olympic Sangh and that of President in Chhattisgarh Kayaking Association, which is impermissible in light of the above judgment,” the letter states.

“The Treasurer Vijay Shah is also holding the post of Vice President of Olympic Sangh therefore he also becomes ineligible. Almost 50 percent of the members and office bearers are government servant,” it further states.