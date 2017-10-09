Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Chasing 300 is possible on this track, says Azhar Ali

Sri Lanka are currently leading by 254 runs with two more days to go. (Source: File) Sri Lanka are currently leading by 254 runs with two more days to go. (Source: File)

The second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Dubai has taken an interesting turn after an inspired spell of fast bowling by Wahab Riaz has brought the home side back into the game. Riaz’ three-wicket haul reduced the Lankan side to 34/5 at the end of Day three. With Sri Lanka currently leading by 254, middle-order batsman Azhar Ali has claimed that a target of 300 or anything below is getable.

“We were left with 15 overs to have a crack at them and we thought it was a good opportunity. They had got a big lead but then third innings are important. It has given us a bit of hope. We thought that we will be left with a big target to chase, but this session has given us a little bit of hope. Hopefully, we will have a good session tomorrow and bowl them out cheaply. Chasing 300 is possible on this track.”, Ali said while talking to the media after the end of days play.

“These kinds of wickets that you get here, you need to make it big. It’s a slow wicket and hard to get a start, but once you get settled it becomes easy. It’s disappointing that even in the first game, a lot of us – including me – had got starts and couldn’t kick on. But we are still positive. The guys are playing well. Everyone wants to make it big. It has not happened yet but we have one inning left and hopefully, someone will make it big. You never know in this game.”, he added.

“We have chased 370 plus runs to beat Sri Lanka in a Test match and that should give us confidence,”, he concluded.

