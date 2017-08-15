India @ 70

Shahid Afridi greets India on Independence Day, bats for peace

Shahid Afridi called for peace, tolerance and love between India and Pakistan as the two countries turned 70 on August 15 and 14 respectively. The two countries have had a violent relationship since the partition.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 15, 2017 1:34 pm
shahid afridi, independence day, india independence day, india pakistan conflict, pakistan independence, india pakistan cricket, cricket news, sports news, indian express Shahid Afridi called for peace between India and Pakistan. (Source: PTI File)
As India celebrates its 71st Independence Day, former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi called for “peace, tolerance and love” between the two neighbours. “Happy Independence Day India! No way to change neighbours, let’s work towards peace, tolerance and love. Let humanity prevail.# HopeNotOut,” he wrote on Twitter.

Afridi has in the recent past enjoyed a cordial relationship with the Indian cricket team despite the competition on the field. In the 90s, India-Pakistan games were heated affairs with players sometimes clashing on the field. This has, however, considerably changed over the years. During the ICC Champions Trophy, which concluded in June, the teams faced each other twice but there were no signs of tension between the two.

India’s relationship with Pakistan has come under considerable strain recently due to several ceasefire violations and multiple infiltration attempts from across the border. Kashmir has also been a bone of contention between the two sides. In September last year, militants attacked an Indian Army’ camp in Uri and killed 19 soldiers. The attack had came in the backdrop of the unrest in Kashmir, following the encounter of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani. In response, the Indian Army carried out a ‘surgical strike’ in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, targetting terrorist launchpads along the Line of Control.

