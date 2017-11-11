Chandika Hathurusingha’s resignation came as a surprise to me: BCB director Khaled Mahmud

Chandika Hathurusingha resigned from his post on Friday. (Source: File) Chandika Hathurusingha resigned from his post on Friday. (Source: File)

Chandika Hathurusingha’s resignation from his post of Bangladesh cricket team’s head coach has not only taken players by surprise but also BCB director Khaled Mahmud. Mahmud, who is also a former Bangladesh captain, claimed that he doesn’t know the reasons behind Hathurusingha’s resignation.

“It came as a surprise to me. I was in South Africa for five days. We didn’t have any such conversations. It is now uncertain whether he will be here. I heard that he has resigned, but I don’t know why. I have a great relationship working with him for the past two and a half years. But he didn’t tell me anything,” Espncricinfo quoted him saying.

“His phone was switched off last night. I think we will get in touch with him soon. He is a positive person. I am hoping we will find out what has happened, from him. Everything was going well despite our performance in the South Africa tour. We have an important series ahead of us – so his departure at this time will hurt us,” he added.

Earlier, BCB President Nazmul Hasan had confirmed the resignation of Hathurusingha when he said, “As far as I remember, he submitted a letter to me in early October. He didn’t give any specific reasons. He only said he wasn’t interested anymore. He mentioned that he is not interested to work. He received the offer from Sri Lanka one year ago and Sri Lanka’s Honorable president also asked him to consider, he had from other places as well and he had shown me quite a few of those offers. It is difficult to say without talking with him why he wants to leave or whether it is a better offer, family issues or something else,” Cricbuzz quoted him saying.

