Chandika Hathurusingha to take over as Sri Lanka coach after India series: Reports

Chandika Hathurusingha was coach of Bangladesh until October. (Source: BCB) Chandika Hathurusingha was coach of Bangladesh until October. (Source: BCB)

Sri Lanka Cricket are on the verge of former Test cricketer Chandika Hathurusingha as the Head Coach of the men’s team Sri Lankan team, according to Cricbuzz. It is reported that the 49-year-old will arrive in Colombo next week to meet officials and he is expected to take over after the ongoing series in India.

An SLC official is quoted as saying by Cricbuzz that the Ex-Co approved of Hathurusingha’s emgagement and that the board has now sent a draft of his contract to his lawyers.

Hathurusingha was coach of Bangladesh until October. Sri Lanka, on the other handm are without a head coach since the exit of Graham Ford in June. Former Australia cricketers Jason Gillespie and Geoff Marsh had been shortlisted for the role by the SLC but the board went to Hathurusingha, who has previously managed the Sri Lankan A team. Ironically, Hathurusingha’s first assignment as Sri Lanka head coach will be against Bangladesh next year.

Several current players like Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews and Suranga Lakmal came through the ‘A’ team during his time as the coach. On a tour to South Africa in 2009, Sri Lanka ‘A’ lost a closely contested three-match unofficial Test series 1-0 before going onto win the one-day leg 4-1. That prompted then Test captain Kumar Sangakkara to request his services for the senior side. Having joined the senior team, Hathurusingha was understudy to head coach Trevor Bayliss but a disagreement with the hierarchy of the board forced him to migrate to Australia.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd