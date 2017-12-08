Chandika Hathurusingha appointed as head coach of Sri Lanka, set to take charge from December 20

Chandika Hathurusingha resigned from his post as Bangladesh coach in November. (Source: File) Chandika Hathurusingha resigned from his post as Bangladesh coach in November. (Source: File)

Chandika Hathurusingha has been appointed as the head coach of Sri Lanka national team. The former Bangladesh coach will take on the responsibility from December 20 onwards. This effectively means that Hathurusingha will be present during the T20I series between Sri Lanka and India.

In a statement issued, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said, “Subsequent to successful discussions, and upon the unanimous approval of the Executive Committee on December 6, 2017, Chandika Hathurusinghe will be appointed as the Head Coach of the Sri Lanka National Team, and will assume duties from December 20, 2017.”

“Hathurusinghe, who is largely considered one of the best coaches in the world, re-joins Sri Lanka Cricket after previous stints as Head Coach of the Sri Lanka ‘A’ team (2006-2009) and Shadow Coach of the National Team (2009-2010),” it added.

Earlier, SLC president Thilanga Sumathipala had deemed Hathurusingha as a great fit for the Lankan side. This was after the Bangladesh side made rapid strides in world cricket under his tutelage. Bangladesh made the cricketing world sit up and take notice of their impressive performance at the Champions Trophy where they qualified for the semi-finals. However, it was only after their dismal performance in South Africa that Hathurusinghe and the Bangladesh cricket team came under heavy fire.

