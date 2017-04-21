Chances of playing Champions Trophy are slim, says KL Rahul

KL Rahul might miss ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Source: Express Archive) KL Rahul might miss ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Source: Express Archive)

Indian opener KL Rahul’s chances of playing in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy are slim. The Indian opener while talking to the Times of India newspaper told that his chances are pretty slim.

“I will just have to wait and see but the chances are very, very slim,” Rahul was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

“I had torn my labrum (a ring of fibrocartilage). I couldn’t get into a few positions because my shoulder kept dislocating – popped out and popped back in. “That’s why I couldn’t play a lot of shots, had to restrict myself. I played with a lot of medication and taping. Surgery was to fix it on the inside.”

Rahul injured his shoulder during India’s first Test match of the 4-match series against Australia. The surgery has been done but as far as the recovery is concerned, it will almost take Rahul two-three months.

“They said it will take anywhere close to two to three months,” he added. “But again, it depends, each body is different, you don’t know how the body recovers.

“It is totally up to me and how I well I take care of myself in the rehab phase. For now, it is just two-three weeks of relaxing and not doing anything and after that maybe I will start physiotherapy and my rehab phase will start from there.”

Talking about missing games due to injury, the right-handed bastamn showed his disappointmenet and told that it is pretty frustrating to go through all this.

“It is frustrating for a young man who is new to international cricket – it’s been two-and-a-half years now,” he said. “I’ve already been injured twice or thrice. It makes me think about what I am doing wrong.

“I can’t see any reason why I keep getting injured because I am disciplined with my fitness and my diet and I look after my body. Now is the time to see what I can change in training.

The Indian opener also emphasised on staying fit and staying injury free is the first wish a sportsman makes.

“To be injury-free is wishful thinking for a sportsman. To be fit and minimise injuries will be my goal once I get back.”

Rahul last played for India in the Test match against Australia in Dharamsala before getting ruled out of the on-going Indian Premier League.

