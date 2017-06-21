Champions Trophy win helps Pakistan earn Rs 14 crores; India settle for Rs 7 crores

Pakistan were awarded a cash prize of approx. Rs. 14 crores (.2 million). (Source: AP) Pakistan were awarded a cash prize of approx. Rs. 14 crores (.2 million). (Source: AP)

Pakistan’s 180-run win over arch-rivals and defending champions India, guided them to their maiden Champions Trophy title. This was also Pakistan’s first 50-overs title since Imran Khan had captained the side to their first World Cup in 1992. The victory over arch-rivals also helped Pakistan improve their ICC ODI rankings and saw them leapfrog to sixth place.

With the eighth edition of the Champions Trophy done and dusted, it’s time for the team to collect their reward money. Before the start of the tournament, ICC in their statement had announced that the winner of the eight-team tournament will take home a cheque of $2.2 million.

“The upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in England and Wales from 1-18 June carries a total prize money of $ 4.5 million with the winner of the eight-team tournament taking home a cheque of $ 2.2 million,” the ICC announced.

Pakistan, who clinched their first ICC Champions Trophy title, were awarded a cash prize of approx. Rs. 14 crores (USD 2.2 million). India, who were contesting to defend the title they won in 2013 and finished second in the tournament, got a prize money of Rs. 7 crore (USD 1.1 million).

After finishing in top four, England and Bangladesh got Rs. 3 crore each (USD 0.45 million). The Mashrafe Mortaza-led side made it to their first semi-final in an ICC event while England had entered the knockout stage as the only side, which was yet to suffer a defeat.

Australia, who’s two of their three matches were washed out due to rain, will receive Rs 58 lakh along with South Africa. Both, Australia and the Proteas finished third in the group stages. Meanwhile, after finishing fourth in the group stages, Sri Lanka and New Zealand, will have to settle with Rs 39 lakh each.

