Champions Trophy squad to be named after ICC meet

The Indian team for Champions Trophy won’t be selected until the fight to grab the big revenue share in the International Cricket Council (ICC) is over. Indian cricket board is ready to even skip the April 25 deadline set by the ICC for announcing the team for the tournament. The BCCI plans to wait till the much-awaited ICC meeting on April 24 in Dubai where countries will adopt the new ICC financial model. In the past, there were speculations that BCCI are ready to boycott Champions Trophy and while that remains to be seen, by delaying team selection, they are now making it clear that they are ready to test waters.

“We have not informed ICC that the team will be picked late. If needed, we will inform them later but everything will be decided after the ICC meeting. What shall we say to ICC? That we are picking a team which might not play Champions Trophy,” a top BCCI official confirmed to The Indian Express that selection committee had been kept on hold. In the recently concluded SGM of Indian board, a resolution was passed by its members to request ICC to retain the ‘Big Three’ revenue model introduced in 2014 by N. Srinivasan, and according to which BCCI was to get a large pie of ICC revenue.

But they would have to be happy with 530 US million dollars for eight years cycle according to the new model suggested by the ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar. As per ICC rules all country participating in Champions Trophy will have to submit their squad by April 25and any changes in the squad therefore can be made only if player is ruled out due to injury or any other mishap.

At a recent special general body meeting (SGM), even though many BCCI members were against the idea of India withdrawing from Champions Trophy, it was decided that office bearers will call another SGM after they get back from ICC meeting before taking any decision about the tournament. India is scheduled to play their first practice game of Champions Trophy on May 28 against New Zealand at Oval and the main tournament is set to start on June 1.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now