Champions Trophy: Shafiul Islam included in Bangladesh squad

Bangladesh cricket board announced its list of 15 man squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy in England. A surprise inclusion in the team was that of pace-bowler Shafiul Islam. Shafiul has been out of action from the international scene since he picked up a hamstring injury in a domestic league match last year. However, Nurul Hasan, pacer Subashis Roy and all-rounder Shuvagata Hom failed to make the cut.

The Champions Trophy, to be played between the top eight ODI sides of the world, starts from June 1 in England. The last time Bangladesh played in the champions trophy was in 2006 and hence it will be a special occasion for the team from the subcontinent.

In this edition of the Champions Trophy Bangladesh has been placed with Australia, England and New Zealand in Group A.

Bangladesh have been in good form and recently won their 100th Test match against Sri Lanka. They beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in what was their 100th match in the longest format. Set a modest 191-run target, the visitors rode on Tamim Iqbal’s brisk start and the composed 109-stand in the middle overs. This win makes Bangladesh only the second team, after Pakistan, from the sub-continent to register a win in their 100th Test.

Meanwhile, here is the squad for the Champions Trophy: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Sunzamul Islam, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza (captain), Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam

