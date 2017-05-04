Champions Trophy pullout threat gains momentum

The BCCI has threatened to pull out of the Champions Trophy, which begins on June 1. The BCCI has threatened to pull out of the Champions Trophy, which begins on June 1.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) 30 state units received two separate emails on Wednesday — one from the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators and another from former BCCI president Anurag Thakur’s office.

In an email to the state units, the COA said any drastic decision (read pulling out of the Champions Trophy) taken at the Special General Body Meeting on Sunday could spoil the negotiations between the ICC, BCCI and other cricket boards.

On the other than, the email from Thakur’s office asked state units to give their consent for the BCCI to send a notice to the ICC stating their intention to pull out of the Champions Trophy.

It is learnt that by Wednesday evening, over 20 state units had given their consent to acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary.

As per the norms, the BCCI has to forward a notice to the ICC asking why the BCCI should not revoke its Members Participation Agreement (MPA), the first step, if India is to go ahead with its threat to pull out of the Champions Trophy, which begins on June 1.

“It is not in the interests of Indian cricket for the BCCI to take any drastic step/ measure which may result in breakdown of negotiations between the BCCI, ICC and other cricket boards, especially since there is sufficient time between now and the ICC Conference to be held in June 2017 for a negotiated outcome to be arrived at,” the mail forwarded by the COA reads.

However, by evening, state units/members who had not submitted their email consent to BCCI acting secretary were getting calls from former BCCI president’s office asking them to send their reply at the earliest. The email forwarded to all 30 members directs them to reply to BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary.

The email, which The Indian Express has seen, states, “Pursuant to the conference call and discussions, we recommend and approve the decision to send a notice to the IBC / ICC to cure the breach as per the terms of the Members Participation Agreement immediately.”

Many BCCI members are in mood to opt out for Champions Trophy, however, the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators are against the idea.

As per the procedure a notice has to be sent to ICC seeking explanation on why BCCI should not revoke its MPA.

If the BCCI revokes the MPA it means that India will be pulling out of all ICC events in the ongoing 2015-2023 rights cycle.

Of the state units which had not given their consent till late Wednesday were Maharashtra and Mumbai.

During last ICC board meeting, India was outvoted 13-1 as the ‘Big-Three’ structure under which the BCCI was to receive a larger share of revenues was replaced with a new financial and governance model was accepted by the ICC members.

BCCI was to receive $570 million as per the ‘Big Three’ model but will now get only $293 million.

Meanwhile, in order to ascertain the rights and remedies that may be available to BCCI under and in relation to the MPA, the COA has asked board CEO Rahul Johri to obtain necessary legal opinion from appropriate foreign lawyers on the matter.

In letter, COA added, “We have been informed that this legal opinion has already been shared with the existing office bearers of the BCCI and we expect that they will appropriately brief you on the same.”

