Champions trophy: People are petrified of the England side, says Sam Billings

England wicketkeeper and Delhi Daredevils player Sam Billings has returned home from the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he has gone back home with a lot of confidence after playing a few games in the IPL and has gone on to say that rivals are “petrified” of his team ahead of next month’s Champions Trophy on home soil.

Billings said his interaction with players from other countries during the IPL convinced him of a new-found respect for his country’s limited-overs prowess.

“The best thing about the IPL is you share a dressing room with these guys and previously in this country we haven’t made one-day cricket a priority as such, but people are petrified of our side now,” Billings told British media. “It was very interesting to hear what other internationals think of our side. There is a buzz around the reputation of the England team in white-ball cricket… it’s amazing to think about that transition from two years ago,” he added.

While Billings may have returned home from the IPL, the trio of Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler are still playing in the IPL. Backing this move skipper Eoin Morgan said,”I think it’s the right decision, part of our development as a side, to get as many players as possible playing in the biggest and best tournaments in the world, albeit T20,” Morgan said. “The development of 50-over cricket has got that much closer to the T20 format. This year we’ve had more players at the Big Bash (seven) and eight players at the IPL, which shows a lot of strength.

“To rub shoulders with some of the biggest and best names in the world and put in performances like Ben Stokes did the other night (scoring a match-winning century for his Pune side) bodes well for our future development.” he added.

