Champions Trophy is a very cut-throat competition: Shane Watson

Shane Watson revealed that the Champions Trophy is an opportunity for a player to test his skills under serious pressure. (Source: PTI) Shane Watson revealed that the Champions Trophy is an opportunity for a player to test his skills under serious pressure. (Source: PTI)

Australia is the only team to have the Champions Trophy twice, once in 2006 and again in 2009. They have had a successful run in the competition courtesy of some brilliant performances with the bat and the ball. Recalling those victories, former ODI player Shane Watson revealed that the Champions Trophy is an opportunity for a player to test his skills under serious pressure

In a column for the ICC, Watson wrote, “For me personally, the ICC Champions Trophy in 2009 was really the first time that I felt like I belonged to the international stage knowing that I was able to contribute in a strong way to my country winning the tournament. These tournaments have very specific context as there is a champion at the end and there is always so much riding on every single game.”

Watson further stated, “The ICC Champions Trophy in particular is a very cut-throat competition. As a team, you have to hit the ground running as you really don’t have much chance of a slip up.”

Recalling the ICC Champions Trophy tournaments that provided significant moments in his international career, Watson wrote, “In the 2006 event in India. we won a rain-reduced final. Those celebrations were very special for everyone and for me personally. Finally, the 2009 edition of the Champions Trophy in South Africa was the first time that I really felt like I belonged at the international level. Our team was significantly different to the team that won in 2006 which made this win even more special. These last two games in particular, really were the making of me as an international all-rounder.

Commenting on the upcoming champions trophy in England Watson wrote, “This upcoming Champions Trophy, I am sure, will provide an opportunity for an individual to be able to turn his dreams into reality. And from a team perspective, accomplish something incredibly special that provides memories that will last a lifetime.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd