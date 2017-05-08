Champions Trophy: It is the most balanced squad we could have picked, says MSK Prasad



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the 15-man Indian squad, which will take part in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. After announcing the team, chief selector MSK Prasad addressed the media and said, “It is the most balanced team we could have picked. A mix of seniors and youngsters. There were many challenges in picking a squad for England but we think this is the best one.”

“The team has been selected keeping in mind of the season post-Champions Trophy and you can’t question future tours programme”, he added.

Speaking of individual players and their return to the squad after injuries, Prasad said,”R Ashwin was not a difficult decision. He’s had rest, not unfit like those who’ve had surgery. Ravindra Jadeja is supremely fit. As far as Virat kohli is concerned, he had a break after injury.”

Commenting on the youngsters the chairman said, “Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are youngsters we’ve been grooming. We’re extremely pleased with Rishabh Pant, will groom him too”. As far as the standby players are concerned Prasad said,” Suresh Raina, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant & Shardul Thakur will train at NCA, we’re looking at sorting visas for standby”.

MSK Prasad also highlighted the importance of MS Dhoni in the side and said,” He is an invaluable asset to this team when it comes to crunch situations. He has got one of the best brains and he is the best person to guide Virat.”When asked regarding Dhoni’s batting position for the Champions Trophy, Prasad said: “That is up to the combination and let the team management decide that.”

