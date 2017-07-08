Champions Trophy cash prize being made into an issue for no rhyme or reason: Inzamam ul Haq

Inzamam-ul-Haq has slammed critics, who has questioned the decision of the government to award him 10 million rupees Inzamam-ul-Haq has slammed critics, who has questioned the decision of the government to award him 10 million rupees

Pakistan’s current chairman of selection committee Inzamam-ul-Haq has come down on hard on all those who had questioned the decision of the government to award him 10 million rupees after the Pakistan side won the Champions Trophy in England. He claimed that cash prize being made into an issue for no rhyme or reason. Earlier, after a sum of 10 million rupees were awarded to Pakistan’s chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq and a million each to his fellow selectors for its victorious Champions Trophy campaign a lot of doubts and questions are being raised over the move.

In a recent interview, Inzamam said, “We didn’t ask to be given these awards. But it is disappointing, it is being made into an issue for no rhyme or reason.”

“The selectors should be given credit for their work. Teams picked by this selection committee drew Test series in England last year, won a series in the West Indies for the first time in 70 years and now also lifted the Champions Trophy,” he said and added , “It was the selection committee which had suggested to the cricket board to make Sarfraz, the captain of the national one-day side.”

It may be recalled here that former chief selector, Iqbal Qasim said, “It makes no sense to give the chief selector such a huge amount while the head coach and other coaching staff have got five million rupees each for the Champions Trophy win.” “Then why this disparity between the money given to the chief selector and other selectors,” he also asked.

Another former chief selector Mohsin Hasan Khan also said that he failed to understand the logic behind this move.

