Champions Trophy: BCCI plays it safe, announces experienced squad to defend title

The top eight sides in the world rankings compete in the Champions Trophy. (Source: File) The top eight sides in the world rankings compete in the Champions Trophy. (Source: File)

It was always unlikely that the MSK Prasad-led selectors panel would tweak around with the existing squad which won the ODI series against England earlier this year. Playing safe the BCCI announced the 15-member squad which will which will take part in the upcoming ICC Champions. As expected skipper Virat Kohli leads the side while MS Dhoni mans the wicketkeeping duties. Whereas regulars like R Ashwin and Mohammed Shami return after an injury lay off. Overall, the selectors kept faith in the squad which defeated England in a home series earlier this year.

However, there were talks of veterans like Harbhajan Singh, Ashish Nehra and Sures Raina making a return but with the announcement, all doubts have been laid to rest. In an interview, MSK Prasad said that youngsters like Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav were considered and they are on the standby list for the ICC Champions Trophy. But as of now, the selectors are more keen on grooming them rather than throwing them in the mix. Hence, the decision to go with the tried and tested regulars.

The opening slot which was a place of contention saw Rohit Sharma make a comeback after a thigh injury. He replaces KL Rahul who is out with a shoulder injury. With the ongoing IPL, selectors surely kept an eye on who is in form and who is not and this is what led to Manish Pandey’s selection. It may be noted here Manish Pandey was not part of the team which took on England in the three ODIs earlier this year.

Along with Rohit Sharma opening at the other end will most likely be Shikhar Dhawan. The southpaw has delivered consistent performances in the IPL and looks set to prove his mettle at the Champions trophy. Dhawan was also the best batsman of Champions Trophy 2013 in England. With KL Rahul unfit, Rahane fits the choice as the third opener. Added to that is his good technique with the bat.

Meanwhile, the middle-order looks solid with Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav. The all-around skills of Hardik Pandya adds more mettle to this aspect.

As far as the bowlers are concerned Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashiwn continue to lead the spin attack. Ashwin had a brilliant home season and along with Jadeja forms a deadly partnership. While Ravindra Jadeja’s control with the ball will be important for the Indian side if they have to defend their title. It may be recalled that in the last edition of the Champions trophy he had a good time with the bat.

Among the pacers, Mohammed Shami return has grabbed all the eyeballs. But what favoured his inclusion is his ability to move the ball both ways and the fact that the tournament will be played in England. The inclusion of the other three pacers, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar is not surprising either as the trio have been delivering consistent performances. While veteran Ashish Nehra’s name did come up for inclusion (after a good IPL performance) but his untimely injury most likely saw him get excluded.

India is in group B alongside Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa. The Virat Kohli-led team will open their campaign against Pakistan in Birmingham on June 4.

