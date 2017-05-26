Champions Trophy 2017: Pitches in England will slow up in the back end of the tournament, says Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa has admitted that he might have to wait for his chance. Adam Zampa has admitted that he might have to wait for his chance.

Ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy in England, Australian leg-spinner, Adam Zampa has admitted that he might have to wait for his chance as the pacemen in the Australian squad will take centerstage.

In an interview to cricket.com.au, Zampa said, “I think the general feeling is that the wickets here will slow up in the back end of the tournament,” Zampa said on Thursday ahead of the first of Australia’s two warm-up matches, against Sri Lanka at The Oval on Friday. “I’m preparing for that, but I’m prepared to play every game. We’ve been selecting teams in the last 24 months (based) on the conditions and with the fire power we have on the ball, it’s always handy to have.”

“The way we’ve selected teams recently, it’s just the conditions,” he said. “I think if the conditions suit, which hopefully they will for me, (I’ll play). “You can see a lot of dry wickets in England as well so I think I can have a pretty big role to play in this tournament.” You can see a lot of dry wickets in England as well so I think I can have a pretty big role to play in this tournament.”, he added.

On the recently concluded IPL where Imran Tahir was his teammate, Zampa said, “As a team, Pune had a great tournament (but) personally it didn’t go to plan with Tahir being in the same squad,” Zampa said and added, “He bowled really well and out-bowled me in the first couple of games that we played together. So I didn’t get the opportunities that I probably would have liked throughout the middle of the tournament, but it’s always a nice experience.

“It’s always nice to see leg-spinners doing well and there’s been a lot of leg-spinners do well recently in one-day cricket with myself, Tahir and Rashid. “So it’s always nice to get confidence from those guys as well.”, he concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd