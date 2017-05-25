Champions Trophy 2017: Warm-up games will be important for us, says Mashrafe Mortaza

Mashrafe Mortaza has reiterated his desire of playing the warm up matches with high intensity. Mashrafe Mortaza has reiterated his desire of playing the warm up matches with high intensity.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy in England, Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has reiterated his desire of playing the warm up matches with high intensity as they will be important.

In an interview with the AFP, he said,”The warm-up games will be important, wickets will be different from here but we will learn something from the games against Pakistan and India, so they are two big games.”

On the New Zealand series, he said,”We missed out in the first game against Ireland and the first game against New Zealand was tough but we did really well in last two games and confidence is high at the moment.”

Commenting on the experience on his side, he said, “Mahmudullah is very experienced,” said his captain. “You can’t buy experience and in our batting side we also have Tamim and Shakib, who is not in the best mood but I’m sure he will come back and Mushy and Mahmudullah are also in the runs so hopefully we can go on from here.”

Bangladesh recently squared off against New Zealand and rival skipper Latham said “Credit to Bangladesh today, they batted very well and paced their innings perfectly,” he said. “We couldn’t get over the line but we beat them last week and when we play again in the last group game in the Champions Trophy we have to start again and so do they.

