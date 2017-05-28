ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli interacts with security personnel ahead of warm-up match

Virat Kohli will be leading India’s charge in the upcoming Champions Trophy. (Source: Twitter) Virat Kohli will be leading India’s charge in the upcoming Champions Trophy. (Source: Twitter)

With the Champions Trophy just a few days away, Indian skipper Virat Kohli took time off to interact with security personnel. Before heading off for the warm-up match against New Zealand the Indian skipper was seen interacting with a police personnel.

It may be recalled here that the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had earlier reassured the cricketing community that a robust safety and security plan will be ensured after the Manchester Blast.

In the statement released the ICC wrote, “We operate on advice from our Tournament Security Directorate — in conjunction with the ECB and relevant authorities — to ensure that we have a robust safety and security plan for both tournaments.”

“We will continue to work with authorities over the coming hours and days and review our security in line with the threat levels,” the ICC stated.

“The security situation has been very much front and centre of our preparations and we constantly review our procedures to guarantee they are as effective as possible to keep everyone safe,” it added.

“We do not disclose our security details as a matter of policy,” the ICC further added.

