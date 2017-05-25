Champions Trophy 2017: Team India arrives in United Kingdom to defend title, see pics

With the eighth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy slated to begin from June 1, the Virat Kohli-led team India is all set to defend the title which they had won in 2013 after defeating England by five runs on June 23. From the 2013 squad, the Indian team consists of a few similar faces while Jasprit Bumrah, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, and Ajinkya Rahane are the new faces in the team. While veteran Yuvraj Singh, one of India’s most decorated all-rounders, returns to the Champions Trophy after a gap of 11 years.

Looking to defend their title, team India reached the United Kingdom on Thursday. Some of the cricketers took to social media as soon as the team landed in UK. Team India will play their tournament opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 4 at Birmingham.

… and the journey starts!! Love the bus rides in England #iccchampionstrophy A post shared by R Sridhar (@coach_rsridhar) on May 25, 2017 at 12:09am PDT

Before leaving for the tournament, team India attended the premiere of ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’. India is placed with Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa in Group B while Australia, England, new Zealand and Bangladesh are the four teams drafted in Group A.

Indian squad consists of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Umesh Yadav, Kedar Jadhav, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya and Manish Pandey.

