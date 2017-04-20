Champions Trophy 2017: Mitchell Starc, Chris Lynn named in Australia squad despite injuries

Mitchell Starc suffered an injury during the India Test series but has been included for the Champions Trophy.(Source: AP File) Mitchell Starc suffered an injury during the India Test series but has been included for the Champions Trophy.(Source: AP File)

Australia will go into the Champions Trophy later in the year with four pace options at their disposal including Mitchell Starc who is currently out with a stress fracture in his right foot. The left-arm pacer sustained the injury during the India-Australia Test series which the hosts won 2-1. Also named in the squad is Chris Lynn who hurt his shoulder while fielding for Kolkata Knight Riders during the on-going IPL. But both are expected to be fit in time for Australia’s opener on June 2 against New Zealand.

“Our medical staff will continue to monitor Mitchell and Chris’s recovery from their respective injuries but we are hopeful they will be fit in time for the team’s departure on May 18,” selector Trevor Hohns said in a media release.

James Faulkner, man of the match from the 2015 World Cup final against New Zealand has been omitted from the 15-man squad while there have been inclusions of Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis.

The pace attack will get full steam with Pat Cummins, James Pattinson, Josh Hazlewood alongside Starc. There will also be support from medium pacer John Hasting. “Both James and John have made very good returns from injury and are bowling well for their respective teams in the English county competition as well as both contributing well with the bat,” Hohns said. “When you also add Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins to the fast bowling artillery it becomes a very exciting proposition for Australian cricket.”

In terms of spin options, leg spinner Adam Zampa is the only outright spin inclusion from Australia in the squad.

Other absentees from the squad include batsmen Usman Khawaja, George Bailey and Peter Handscomb. Australia are looking to win their third Champions Trophy title having done so in 2006 and 2009.

Australia squad: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, John Hastings, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd