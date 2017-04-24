Latest News
Champions Trophy 2017: Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne and Corey Anderson return to New Zealand squad

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 24, 2017 2:23 pm
new zealand new zealand squad, indian express To bolster their attack New Zealand have recalled fast bowlers Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne and all-rounder Corey Anderson. (Source: AP)

The New Zealand cricket board announced its list of 15 man squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy in England. To bolster their attack they have recalled fast bowlers Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne and all-rounder Corey Anderson returned to the New Zealand squad for June’s Champions Trophy. All three have undergone fitnees test and are set to feature in the tournament.

McClenaghan and Milne last featured in the 50-over format for New Zealand in early 2016 and missed a majority of last year’s fixtures through injuries.

Anderson has had persistent back problems and missed the Black Caps’ recent one-day international series against Australia, Bangladesh and South Africa.

“It’s been good to see all three back on the park and bowling; together they add a lot of experience to our squad,” New Zealand coach Mike Hesson said in a statement. “Mitch and Adam have been running in well, and Corey has shown he’ll be capable of providing an option with the ball.”, he added.

He further stated, “We believe it’s an exciting squad; an experienced squad, and one that has the batting power and the bowling variations to prevail in a potentially high-scoring tournament.”

New Zealand are in Group A with Australia, England and Bangladesh the other teams in their group.

Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Neil Broom, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Jeetan Patel, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

