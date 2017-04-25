Latest News
Champions Trophy 2017: Mark Wood and David Willey return to England squad

ECB have announced a 14-man squad for the ODI Series against Ireland and a 15-man squad for the series against South Africa and the subsequent Champions Trophy. (Source: Reuters)

The ECB have announced a 15-man squad for the ODI series against South Africa and the subsequent Champions Trophy which starts from June.

Seamer Mark Wood returns to the fold along with David Willey who missed the West Indies series in March with a shoulder injury. Wood has the additional pace which might cause trouble for the batsmen in English conditions.

Meanwhile, the trio of  Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes will return to England on 15 May after ending their IPL commitments.

“We have made encouraging progress over the past 18 months in white ball cricket and the squads selected reflects consistency and gives options across all disciplines. It is pleasing that Mark Wood and David Willey have returned to full fitness. They add variety and quality to our bowling strengths and David’s ability as an attacking batsman is also an important element for us, said National selector, James Whitaker and added, “As we build-up to the ICC Champions Trophy in June, matches against Ireland and South Africa are very important in their own right as we aim to win both series.”

England squad: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali , Jonny Bairstow , Jake Ball , Sam Billings , Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

