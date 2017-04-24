Champions Trophy 2017: Lasith Malinga and Angelo Mathews return to Sri Lanka squad

Lasith Malinga also returns after completing his rehabilitation following a knee injury which forced him out of the World Twenty20 in India last year. (Source: AP) Lasith Malinga also returns after completing his rehabilitation following a knee injury which forced him out of the World Twenty20 in India last year. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka announced its list of 15 man squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy in England. Not surprisingly Angelo Mathews will lead Sri Lanka campaign. Also making a return will be pacer Lasith Malinga.

Sri Lanka also named two standby players, Dilruwan Perera and Danushka Gunathilaka. Speaking at a press conference Angleo Mathews said, “I think I’ve got the best possible team. Plus we are travelling with 17, which gives us a lot more options… if something happens to someone, it’s always better to have a couple of players over there.”

“It’s another opportunity for us to bring a lot of pride back to Sri Lanka. It’s an opportunity for us to bring an ICC trophy back home,” added Mathews.

It may be recalled here that Mathews has been out of action for quite sometime with a hamstring injury but is currently playing in the Delhi Daredevils squad in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Meanwhile, Lasith Malinga also returns after completing his rehabilitation following a knee injury which forced him out of the World Twenty20 in India last year.

Squad: Angelo Mathews (captain), Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Asela Gunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwan Kulasekera, Thisara Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Seekkuge Prasanna

