Champions Trophy 2017: After two-year absence, Mohammed Shami returns fitter and stronger

Making a comeback to the Indian one-day international squad after a long gap of two years, Mohammed Shami said that in the last two years he has focussed more on his strength and fitness. The pacer last played for India in the 50-over format at the 2015 World Cup in Australia.

“Two years is a long time to be out of ODI squad. In these two years, I have focused on my strength and fitness. I have also worked on my weaknesses. I have got leaner. I am hopeful that I can perform well in the upcoming Champions Trophy. I want to give my best shot,” Shami said.

Shami was picked for the Champions Trophy squad on Monday alongside three other pacers including Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. The pacer, currently playing the Indian Premier League for Delhi Daredevils, said the Indian pace attack in quality and it is great to get 8-10 matches before an international tournament.

“IPL is a good platform for me wherein I will be getting 8-10 matches before going to the international tournament. Our attack is one of the best in the world. We need to help each other out there in the middle. We would be certainly giving our hundred per cent and the rest is luck. Looking forward to Champions Trophy,” he said.

Acknowledging the valuable tips he gets from Delhi captain and former India cricketer Zaheer Khan, Shami said that it is always helpful to talk to former players.

“Obviously, when you speak to former players, you get valuable tips. If you speak to Zaheer, there is something or the other that emerges,” he said.

