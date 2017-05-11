Champions Trophy 2017: India definitely have the capability to win, says Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev met with Madame Tussauds’ team for the sitting process. (Source: Express Photo) Kapil Dev met with Madame Tussauds’ team for the sitting process. (Source: Express Photo)

Ahead of India’s title defence at the upcoming Champions Trophy in June, former Indian skipper Kapil Dev has dismissed concerns of Virat Kohli’s form.

Speaking at the sidelines of an event in Delhi, Kapil Dev said,”Have you seen the Test match against Australia at Dharamsala? Everybody had said that if Kohli doesn’t play then India will lose. But we all know what happened. It is unfair to bring down other team members by thinking that India’s chances depend only on him. Kohli is an important member of the team, he is a big player and he knows how to play and when to play.”

The 58-year-old former all-rounder went on to add,”I think they are looking good. Indian team have been playing well for last five years but it depends on how well they apply themselves on that day. We definitely have the capability to win. But how they maintain themselves and put pressure on the opponent that will be the key,” Kapil said.

When asked if any particular bowler has the upper hand in English conditions, Kapil said, “It is not about one bowler, it is the team that wins. Someone can be the lead bowler but all have to chip in collectively as a team, only then they will have more chances of winning. I think the young kids today have more passion perhaps more than us, we were amateurs but they are professionals.”

On the issue of India selectors going for experience instead of going for youngsters, he said,”If they would have gone for a young team then you would have said why seniors were ignored. So it is unfair for me to criticise the selectors. They have done a good job. My opinion may be different but it is not my job to criticise them.”

Meanwhile, when asked if India will be able to produce another Kapil Dev, he said: “It is impossible. I wish 100 Kapil Devs who are better than me are produced in India. But it is not about having a fast bowling all-rounder. If you look at R Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja, they have become good all-rounders for India. So I think we have enough all-rounders in our team.”

