Champions Trophy 2017: India and Australia are the two most well balanced teams, says Erapalli Prasanna

Former Indian spinner Erapalli Prasanna has gone on to claim that India and Australia will be the teams to beat as they have a balanced squad.

In an interview to the PTI, he said,”I feel India and Australia are two most well balanced teams. They should make the final. India especially have a very good attack with six specialist bowlers.”

Commenting on the Indian spinners he said,”I also wanted to see Kuldeep Yadav in the squad but probably the selectors did not pick him considering the tournament is in England where you would need seamers and all four pacers that we have will prove more than a handful.”

“The 20 overs bowled by spinners will also be crucial. It is a 50-over game and their job will be to stem the flow of runs and take wickets in the middle overs.”

Spekaing on the experience in the Indian team he added,”We have a lot of experience in this current squad. The core remains the same which is the biggest advantage. With nine out of 15 from the current squad being part of the victorious 2013 squad, there will be a certain sense of familiarity with the conditions and that will help our team.”

