Champions Trophy 2017: I am sure players will perform well against India, says Inzamam-ul-Haq

Inzamam-ul-Haq is the chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team. (Source: AP file) Inzamam-ul-Haq is the chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team. (Source: AP file)

Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq thinks that if his team needs to go deep in the upcoming Champions Trophy in England, it needs to perform well against India in the opening match against India on June 4. According to Inzamam, Pakistan, who have a poor record against India in ICC events, can do better this time around.

“We don’t have a great record against India in major events but every day is a new day and I am sure the players will perform well in the first match. The June 4 game is very important for us, not only because it is against India, but also because it will go a long way in helping us qualify for the semi-finals. Our team is quite balanced and has a nice blend of youthful exuberance and experience,”Inzamam was quoted by Express Tribune.

Before they start their campaign against India on June 4, Pakistan will attend a training camp in Birmingham and will also play two warm-up games. This first warm-up game will be against Bangladesh on May 27 and the second will be against Australia on May 29.

Accoring to the report, seven members of the Pakistan team have been instructed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to report at National Cricket Academy on May. These players are Mohammad hafeez, Umar Akmal, Imad Waseem, Shoaib Malik, Junaid Khan, Fakhar Zaman and Fahim Ashraf. They will fly to Birmingham after that.

Eight other members of the Champions Trophy team – Sarfraz Ahmed, Ahmad Shahzad, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz — will fly to Birmingham directly from the West Indies where they are playing the Test series.

The 15 players will play the Champions Trophy and Inzamam said that there is no change in the squad. He will also visit training camp in Birmingham.

“The 10-day camp in Birmingham will be an opportunity for the team to regroup after a break,” he said. “The boys will get the opportunity to adjust to the weather as well. Playing in English conditions has always proven tough for us, but I am optimistic that we will be able to do well there. I am planning to visit the side during the camp as well since I would be unable to go for the event due to Ramazan.”

Pakistan will hope for a good result from the tournament as they look to improve their ODI rankings which will inturn help them earn a direct qualification to the 2019 World Cup which will aslo be held in England.

The top-eight ranked teams til September will automaticaly qualify for the World Cup while others have to go through the qualification round in order to play in the tournament.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd